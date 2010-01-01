I've been in love with video games ever since I was a kid. Today, I'm lucky enough to be able to do what I love by working in gaming & esports as a marketing manager, commentator, and more. These days, my main game is Destiny 2, but you'll still run into me at Smash Bros. tournaments and elsewhere in the gaming and esports worlds!





I've been working at The Outloud Group for over two years as a gaming marketing manager. Prior to this, I worked in cable VOD product management for six and a half years. I received my Bachelor's Degree in 2015 in Mass Communication/Media Studies.